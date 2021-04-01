BlackRock Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,385,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.