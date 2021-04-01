BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.57% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

AUTL opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

