BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRLA stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock had a trading volume of 136,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 369.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.01. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.27 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £145.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Cleland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.