BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVF opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

