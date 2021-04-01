BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 49,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,229. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

