BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE MQT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 49,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,229. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.