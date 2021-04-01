BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MQY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 62,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1024 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

