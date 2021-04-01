BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BNY stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $242,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

