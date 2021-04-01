BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Boosted by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,886 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

