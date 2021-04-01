Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,309,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

