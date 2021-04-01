BLAST Trading Up 128.6% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, BLAST has traded 128.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $56,375.27 and $41.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005702 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,711,307 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

