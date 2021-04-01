Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,570 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

