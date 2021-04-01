BLink Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One BLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $856,378.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.35 or 0.00642284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00026117 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,344,181 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

