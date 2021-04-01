BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $599,832.80 and $348.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

