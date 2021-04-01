Block-Logic Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,576.13 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $618,576.13 and approximately $2,066.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

