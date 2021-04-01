Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $377,980.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026014 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

