Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of Bloom Energy worth $133,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.