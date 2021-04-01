Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $32.00 at MKM Partners

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 78,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

