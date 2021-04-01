Blox Hits Market Cap of $33.38 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Blox has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Blox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a total market cap of $33.38 million and $1.20 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

