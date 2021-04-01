Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

