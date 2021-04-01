Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

