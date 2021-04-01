Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Tops $150.11 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $150.11 million and approximately $82.16 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,287,741 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

