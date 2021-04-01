Bluzelle Trading 62.6% Higher This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $167.46 million and approximately $61.21 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.53 or 0.00644880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

BLZ is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,287,741 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

