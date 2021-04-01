B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $548.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.80 ($7.17) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.53). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 527.80 ($6.90), with a volume of 2,742,294 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 480.91 ($6.28).

The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 548.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

