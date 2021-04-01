B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480.91 ($6.28).

BME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,688. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 261.60 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

