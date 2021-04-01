BMO Capital Markets Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $54.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $10,097,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

