BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 947,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 1,224,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,160. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

