BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of DMF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
