BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DMF opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

