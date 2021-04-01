BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.