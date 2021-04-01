BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.