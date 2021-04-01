BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

