BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
