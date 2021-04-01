BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Truist boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after buying an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

