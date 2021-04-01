Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.78 EPS

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

