BOLT Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.