BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $227,536.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 122.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,847.75 or 0.99643842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00032228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,496 coins and its circulating supply is 910,708 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

