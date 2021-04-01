BOMB Price Reaches $3.51 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 126.4% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00005962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $210,514.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,851.71 or 0.99982254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00032954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,530 coins and its circulating supply is 910,742 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

