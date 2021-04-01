Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $914,902.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $914,902.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00389098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00799682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00089812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029062 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

