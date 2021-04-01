BonFi Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $1.87 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

Buying and Selling BonFi

