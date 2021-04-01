BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,347.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $59,347.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

