BOOM Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, BOOM has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $8,837.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,139,470 coins and its circulating supply is 782,108,737 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

