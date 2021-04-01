Boosted Finance Hits One Day Volume of $200,535.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $200,535.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $114.96 or 0.00193876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

