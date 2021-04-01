Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 509.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,596. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

