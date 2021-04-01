Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.80. 392,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

