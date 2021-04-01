BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $2,226.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 254% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

