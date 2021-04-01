Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,122 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $63,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.