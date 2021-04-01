Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
