Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

