Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,409.00

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $5,409.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for about $4,334.17 or 0.07407501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bounce Token (OLD)

Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,737 coins and its circulating supply is 12,278 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

