BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $105,603.78 and $44,875.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.