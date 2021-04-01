BOX Token Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $542.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.55 or 0.00438913 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.