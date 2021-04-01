Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boxlight by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

