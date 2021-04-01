BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 45.2% in March

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448,117 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.