Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.34

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 10797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

